Pali Highway townbound closed due to landslide

The Pali Highway town-bound is closed this afternoon due to a landslide amid heavy rains, according to state officials.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation alerted the public of the closure at about 1:16 p.m. today on social media channels and asked motorists to reroute to Kamehameha Highway.

The City and County of Honolulu also sent out an alert on HNL.Info.

On Kauai, county officials say the mauka/westbound lane of Kuamoo Road is closed near Opaekaa Falls Lookout in Wailua due to an unstable slope beneath.

Travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control in the single remaining lane. Highway users are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.