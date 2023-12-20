comscore Study: AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Study: AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children

  • By Matt O’Brien and Haleluya Hadero / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 3:50 p.m.
  • CAMILLA MENDES DOS SANTOS VIA AP David Thiel, chief technologist at the Stanford Internet Observatory and author of its report that discovered images of child sexual abuse in the data used to train artificial intelligence image-generators, poses for a photo on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Obidos, Portugal.

    CAMILLA MENDES DOS SANTOS VIA AP

    David Thiel, chief technologist at the Stanford Internet Observatory and author of its report that discovered images of child sexual abuse in the data used to train artificial intelligence image-generators, poses for a photo on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Obidos, Portugal.

The Stanford Internet Observatory found more than 3,200 images of suspected child sexual abuse in the giant AI database LAION. Read more

Previous Story
TSA catches passenger hiding bullets in baby diaper

Scroll Up