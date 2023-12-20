Letter: Impeachment inquiry into Biden is laughable

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I couldn’t help laughing when I watched on TV the passage of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Impeaching Biden for what? For defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 election? Or for doing a better job as POTUS than Trump?

Why in the world are GOP hardliners so fixated on this nonsense when they cannot even show a single piece of evidence of Biden’s wrongdoing? The answer is a no-brainer: Trump. His acolytes in the U.S. House of Representatives try to cozy up to their mob boss and appease his ardent MAGA followers by rehearsing the infamous Trump “retribution.”

I am not even surprised because this is just one of innumerable GOP blunders these days, which included the House speakership fiasco. It is awfully appalling, nonetheless, to see the U.S. House turning into a house of banana republic.

If GOP House members want to maintain their slim majority, they should stop wasting time and devote themselves to the divine task of legislation. Voters will not condone a do-nothing Congress for too long.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

