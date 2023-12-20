Letter: ‘Poisoning the blood’ of nation is a fretful phrase

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We are a nation of immigrants. But if you want a racist, really racist president, Donald Trump is your man. Read more

We are a nation of immigrants. But if you want a racist, really racist president, Donald Trump is your man. The immigrants who are “poisoning the blood of our country,” he recently said, are from Latin America, Africa and Asia. That he included Asians did surprise me a little. I guess Eastern Europeans (like his wife) are given a pass.

I wonder how Native Americans feel about the immigration of whites from Europe who perhaps didn’t poison their bloodstream but eliminated some of their nations in the process of taking over their land. Talk about illegal occupations.

If Trump does succeed in becoming president again and simultaneously keeps himself out of prison, maybe it is time for Hawaii to seriously consider seceding from the Union. Trump might not object, with Hawaii having so many people of color. A little less poison and contamination?

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

