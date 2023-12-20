comscore June Jones’ DUI case is dismissed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

June Jones’ DUI case is dismissed

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
    Former Hawaii head coach June Jones attended a pre-game ceremony prior to the start of a UH game against the San Jose Spartans on Oct. 28.

Honolulu District Judge Timothy Ho dismissed the case against former Rainbow Warriors head coach June Jones for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Read more

