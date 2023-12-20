June Jones’ DUI case is dismissed
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Former Hawaii head coach June Jones attended a pre-game ceremony prior to the start of a UH game against the San Jose Spartans on Oct. 28.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree