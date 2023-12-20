Tech View: Festive fraud proliferates during the holiday season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The holiday season is a time of joy, warmth and giving. Unfortunately, it’s also a time when scammers and fraudsters are at their most creative, preying on the generosity and festive spirit of unsuspecting people. As we lose ourselves in the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s crucial to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard our hard-earned money and personal information.

Here are some tips to help you protect yourself from holiday fraud scams:

Stay safe when shopping online

Only purchase from reputable websites with secure payment options. Look for “https://” in the URL and a padlock icon in the address bar, indicating a secure connection. Avoid clicking on suspicious email links or pop-up ads, and always use strong, unique passwords for your online accounts. Remember, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Beware of phishing attempts

Phishing emails and messages often spike during the holiday season. Be cautious of unsolicited emails asking for personal or financial information. Avoid clicking on links in emails, especially those claiming to offer exclusive deals or urgent notifications. Instead, visit the official website directly or contact the company using trusted contact information.

Verify charitable contributions

Many people choose to give back during the holidays, and scammers take advantage of this generosity. Before donating to a charity, verify its legitimacy through websites like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. Be skeptical of unsolicited donation requests and always donate directly through the charity’s official website or a trusted partner such as your employer.

Monitor your financial statements

Regularly monitor your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions. Report any discrepancies or suspicious activity to your financial institution immediately. The earlier you catch fraudulent activity, the easier it is to resolve and minimize potential damage.

Educate and share

Spread awareness about holiday scams with friends and family. By educating others about common scams and preventive measures, you contribute to a safer online environment for everyone. Share information through social media, community groups or even a simple conversation over holiday gatherings.

By adopting these practices and staying informed, you can protect yourself against the grinches of the cyber world and enjoy a worry-free holiday season. Happy Holidays, everyone!

Jordan Silva is senior manager of security and cloud services at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach him at jordan.silva@hawaiiantel.com.