Young Kaneohe actor makes his Broadway debut in ‘The Lion King’

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY AUBREY LEE PHOTOGRAPHY Kapunahala Elementary School sixth grader Ezekiel Kekuna of Kaneohe is in the cast of “The Lion King” on Broadway in New York. His stage roots lie in the I’m a Bright Kid Foundation’s summer program.

    COURTESY AUBREY LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

    Kapunahala Elementary School sixth grader Ezekiel Kekuna of Kaneohe is in the cast of “The Lion King” on Broadway in New York. His stage roots lie in the I’m a Bright Kid Foundation’s summer program.

Ezekiel Kekuna became the latest local kid to grace the Big Apple’s biggest stage, making his Broadway debut Dec. 5 as Young Simba in “The Lion King.” Read more

