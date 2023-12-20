comscore Beeman wants Rainbow Wahine to have fun at iconic Pauley Pavilion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Beeman wants Rainbow Wahine to have fun at iconic Pauley Pavilion

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After opening the season at No. 9 Stanford, the Hawaii women’s basketball team will close out its nonconference schedule with an even bigger challenge. Read more

Previous Story
Moanalua’s Nohilani Kukonu, Adriana Daoang look to repeat as state wrestling champs
Next Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 20, 2023

Scroll Up