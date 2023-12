Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mililani quarterback Treston McMillan was named the Hawaii MaxPreps Football Player of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

McMillan, a junior, completed 226 of 337 passes for 3,159 yards with 39 touchdowns and five interceptions this season for the Trojans, who won the OIA Open Division title and lost in the state final.

DJ Lagway, a quarterback from Willis High (Texas), was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

UH Hilo men’s basketball wins; HPU falls

Carlos Ramsey Jr. scored 18 points and Kalique Mitchell added 16 as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team beat San Francisco State 72-65 in the Big Island Holiday Classic on Tuesday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The Vulcans (9-3) led 40-18 at halftime.

John Bakke scored 11 points for the Gators (7-5).

>> Dominique Winbush scored 21 points and Maj Dusanic added 15, but Hawaii Pacific lost to Alaska Anchorage 77-72 in the Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic on Tuesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

The Sharks fell to 7-3.

Jaron Williams scored 29 points for the Seawolves (10-3).