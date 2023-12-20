comscore Rainbows, McClanahan look to go back to back in Diamond Head Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Rainbows, McClanahan look to go back to back in Diamond Head Classic

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan makes a 3-point shot to win last year’s Diamond Head Classic against the SMU Mustangs on Dec. 25.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan makes a 3-point shot to win last year’s Diamond Head Classic against the SMU Mustangs on Dec. 25.

Every kid with a basketball and a rim, it seems, has played the countdown game. Read more

Previous Story
Moanalua’s Nohilani Kukonu, Adriana Daoang look to repeat as state wrestling champs
Next Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 20, 2023

Scroll Up