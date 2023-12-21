Letter: Biden weakness stoking criticisms of Trump?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Judging by the Star-Advertiser’s Sunday Insight section article choices, the election of Donald Trump would be the death of our democracy. Read more

Judging by the Star-Advertiser’s Sunday Insight section article choices, the election of Donald Trump would be the death of our democracy. The section’s headline announced: “U.S. Future: Democracy or Dictator?” Cited are Trump’s responsibility for the loss of confidence in major institutions leading to less faith in democracy, and that the country seems thirsty for authoritarianism. Mentioned is Trump’s careless statement that he would be dictator for one day, but not included is that Trump was specifically talking about closing the border and expanding oil drilling, actions popular to most.

A Trump fan would wonder if this media interest is because Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers pose a possible loss to Trump in a head-to-head contest. One of the Insight’s articles noted that the “languishing” of Biden’s poll numbers is because he is not authoritarian enough — begging the question why, if true, the public feels so, given Biden’s first-term record.

Tom Freitas

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter