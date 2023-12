Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It should be quite obvious by now that the United States has entered the beginning of World War III. The war in Ukraine with Russia has reached levels exceeding those of battles in WWII and are still escalating.

Iran has started a war with its proxies against Israel. That war is not close to ending even with Hamas going underground.

It is widening into the Red Sea and into Iraq and will likely close the Strait of Hormuz where half the world’s oil is shipped. China has its eye on Taiwan and North Korea sees an opening in South Korea.

Now is the time for all good men come to the aid of their country.

Earl F. Arakaki

Ewa Beach

