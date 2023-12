Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Colorado’s primary election is March 3, which means its deadline to finalize ballots for printing is Jan. 5. That’s why there’s a push for swift legal resolution following that state’s Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday: Donald Trump’s involvement in the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection constitutionally disqualifies him from running for president, under the 14th Amendment.

This is one time when Hawaii’s relatively late primary election — Aug. 10 next year — is an advantage. Whose names belong on the ballot, at least, should be more settled by then.