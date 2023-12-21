Hotel workers, community rally for housing solutions on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hotel workers from ILWU Local 142 and Unite Here Local 5 are calling for short-term housing solutions to provide immediate relief to Maui residents displaced by the Lahaina fire, and for the longer-term housing solutions that the county has long needed.

During a rally and sign- waving Wednesday in Kaanapali, close to 400 marchers included state Sen. Angus McKelvey (D, West Maui-Maalaea- Waikapu-­South Maui) and other community members carrying signs that read “Stop Eviction Now,” “All I want 4 Christmas is Long-term Housing,” and “Maui Needs Homes.” The march began at the Sheraton Maui along Honoapiilani Highway and Kaanapali Parkway and ended at the Hyatt Regency.

There was a robust turnout from the grassroots advocacy group Lahaina Strong, which has been occupying Kaanapali Beach in front of Whaler’s Village since Nov. 10. Lahaina Strong has put up fishing poles so the tents can remain overnight as part of an exercise of traditional rights.

The beach occupation has increased by about two-thirds from its original size, and the group has placed Hawaiian flags, some hung upside down to symbolize distress, at various intervals along the entire stretch of beach. The hui has said it will remain at the beach until fire survivors, the bulk of whom are still in hotel shelters, are moved into dignified longer-term housing.

Many of the workers in Unite Here Local 5 and ILWU 142 lost homes in the devastating Lahaina fire. The unions said in a statement, “While the proposed solutions before the Maui County Council related to short-term vacation rentals would provide immediate relief to some in need, they would ultimately lead to long-term problems for the Maui community. We call for solutions that address both the short-term and long-term needs for housing in Maui including rent control, eviction protection, and the permanent conversion of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods to long-term rentals.”

Laurie DeCoite, a Local 5 member who has worked full-time jobs simultaneously as an operator at the Sheraton Maui for 36 years and at the Hyatt Regency for 29 years, said she marched on behalf of her co-workers, who have been displaced by the Lahaina fire.

“Hearing their stories, it just touched my heart. How they have had to be moved from hotel to condo to hotel. My co-worker at the Hyatt moved like five times, it’s very traumatic for her because her kids go to school here on this side and her job is on this side and she would have to go from the other side, which is Kahului, all the way to Lahaina. Now, she’s actually out on leave because she is having a hard time trying to find a place to stay.”

She said government leaders need to realize that people really need short-term housing, but that a longer­-term plan to build more affordable long-term housing also is needed.

“I’m probably going to live with my mom and my dad because I’m the caretaker. But for our children, and our children’s children, there’s no place for them to stay,” DeCoite said. “They have to move away from where they were born and raised. I have so much co-workers that moved to other states because they know that they are not going to be able to build right away and realistically they can’t stay in a hotel forever.”

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and Gov. Josh Green have asked owners of short-term rentals to convert at least 3,000 units into longer-term housing for fire survivors. Bissen has said that those who do so will be rewarded with tax breaks and those who don’t will have to pay higher taxes. Green has said if conversions don’t start improving, he will impose a moratorium in January on Maui short-term rentals.