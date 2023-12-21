Hotel workers, community rally for housing solutions on Maui
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:39 a.m.
ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Maui hotel workers from ILWU Local 142 and Unite Here Local 5, many of whom lost their homes in the fire in August, joined in a news conference, march and sign-waving Wednesday in Kaanapali.
ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Laurie DeCoite, a Local 5 member who has worked full-time jobs simultaneously as an operator at the Sheraton Maui for 36 years and at the Hyatt Regency for 29 years, marched on behalf of her co-workers who have been displaced by the Lahaina fire.
ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
About 400 people participated in the march Wednesday on Maui in support of housing for those who lost their homes in the Lahaina wildfire.