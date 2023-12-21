comscore Kokua Line: Can gift cards or certificates expire? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can gift cards or certificates expire?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Question: I thought there was a law that gift cards can’t expire. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: What holidays affect garbage collection?

Scroll Up