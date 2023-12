Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new coffee-table photography book captures intimate and behind-the-scenes moments of several rock musicians who have performed at drummer Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St., in Lahaina.

Photographer Sarah Sharaf-­Eldien, who worked for seven months in 2016 as the venue’s house photographer, learned of the devastating Aug. 8 fire while she was putting the book together.

The news hit close to home. A friend’s family had survived only by jumping into the harbor; they watched the town burn for seven hours before they were rescued.

Sharaf-Eldien wanted to help. She contacted her publisher, and they agreed that 100% of the profits from sales of the book, “Malama Maui,” would be donated to the Maui United Way Fire Disaster Relief Fund.

The book, which is now available for $55, highlights Sharaf-Eldien’s favorite images from concerts and after-­hours jams Fleetwood played at his Front Street namesake. Sometimes he shared the stage with visiting friends like Sammy Hagar, Steven Tyler, John Densmore (founding member of the Doors) or Ross Valory (an early member of Journey); sometimes he welcomed Maui resident Hawaiian superstar Willie K, who is featured on the book’s cover.

For more, go to 808ne.ws/malama-maui.