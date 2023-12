Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mid-Pacific’s Dunn Muramaru was inducted earlier this month into the seven-member National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Muramaru, who has coached the Owls the last 37 years, won state titles in 1990, 1991, 1992, 2002 and 2013. He has compiled a 583-285 career record, including a run as Kalani coach from 1977-1985.

Muramaru was named the Hawaii state coach of the year in 1990, 1991, 2002 and 2013; ILH coach of the year 12 times; and OIA East coach of the year in 1979.

He was presented the Chuck Leahey Award for outstanding service to the sport of baseball in Hawaii in 2009 and was inducted into the M-Club (Mid-Pacific) Hall of Fame in 2011.

Muramaru and the other inductees were presented NHSBCA Hall of Fame rings at a ceremony Dec. 6 at Sanibel Resort Hotel in Sanibel, Fla.