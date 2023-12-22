Woman in her 30s fatally shot near Pearlridge Center; suspect at large

A woman in her 30s was fatally shot in a parking garage near Pearlridge Center this morning and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to a call at about 10:o5 a.m. and found a woman with an “apparent gunshot wound” or wounds. The woman was dead on arrival, EMS said.

Honolulu Police Department dispatch initially said officers responded to suspicious circumstance call at 98-211Pali Momi St. at 10:08 a.m. The call was later elevated to a homicide.

“HPD officers are at the scene of a homicide in the area of Pearlridge Center,” an initial statement from HPD said. “No arrests have been made at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The Bank of Hawaii Pearlridge branch and a parking garage near the branch was closed as police investigate.

Pali Momi Medical Center was put on lockdown after the shooting.

“Pali Momi Medical Center is currently on lockdown as a precaution due to a shooting that occurred this morning at Pearlridge Center near the Pali Momi Cancer Center,” said a statement from

a Hawai‘i Pacific Health spokesperson. “Facilities on lockdown include Pali Momi Medical Center, Pali Momi Cancer Center, Pali Momi Outpatient Pavilion and the Straub Pearlridge Clinic. The Pali Momi Command Center is activated.”

The shooting near Pearlridge Center comes three days before Christmas when last-minute shoppers are flocking to Hawaii malls and stores.

———

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.