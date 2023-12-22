Letter: Many moved away from ‘left’ over free speech

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Michelle Goldberg’s column, “The importance of former progressives moving to the right” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18), is based on a misunderstanding of the left/right dichotomy in U.S. politics. An important aspect of the left has always been strong support for free speech, a recognition that without the guarantees contained in the First Amendment, it was not possible to live a truly humane life. Many, including myself, moved away from the left, and it had to do with that political segment’s actively opposing freedom of speech.

Those self-identifying as left started supporting speech codes and organizational norms involving political correctness. Our basic belief structures did not change but the public face of the left became one of opposition to free speech. Further attacks on individuals who broke the ever-increasing emphasis on political correctness became more vicious. This is not an outcome that is supportive of building a respect for basic humanity.

The bulk of Goldberg’s comments essentially attack those she sees as supportive of positions she does not like, “terrifying ideas” in her overheated rhetoric. Meaningful public debate cannot occur in an atmosphere of fear.

Richard Wark

Nuuanu

