comscore Letter: Many moved away from ‘left’ over free speech | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Many moved away from ‘left’ over free speech

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Michelle Goldberg’s column, “The importance of former progressives moving to the right” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18), is based on a misunderstanding of the left/right dichotomy in U.S. politics. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Biden weakness stoking criticisms of Trump?

Scroll Up