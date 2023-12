Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sunnier skies and drier weather surely are welcome, as that should help Pali Highway reopen sooner rather than later.

Heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon caused a landslide and closed the highway’s townbound lanes past the second tunnel, which could remain closed through the weekend, warned the state Department of Transportation. Work includes debris removal and safety assessments of the hillside, trees and water infiltration.

While work traffic won’t be heavily affected heading into the long holiday weekend, a dayslong closure will be inconvenient. Pali commuters, check your GPS traffic apps regularly.