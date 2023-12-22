comscore Kokua Line: Can city garbage crew accept cash tip? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can city garbage crew accept cash tip?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

Question: Can city opala workers accept cash tips? If yes, what is the best way to deliver the tip? Read more

Previous Story
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu Harbor

Scroll Up