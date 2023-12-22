comscore Leadership roles in limbo as Hawaii Tourism Authority preps for Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Leadership roles in limbo as Hawaii Tourism Authority preps for Legislature

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 HTA Chair Mufi Hanne­mann said following Thursday’s board meeting that HTA is prepared for the session and has plans to “convey that life is different now, and we are going to try to address the concerns and criticisms that have been levied at HTA not just at the staff, but also at the board in year’s past.”

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022

    HTA Chair Mufi Hanne­mann said following Thursday’s board meeting that HTA is prepared for the session and has plans to “convey that life is different now, and we are going to try to address the concerns and criticisms that have been levied at HTA not just at the staff, but also at the board in year’s past.”

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has less than a month to shore up uncertainties surrounding its budget, leadership for the agency and for some key contractors before the state Legislature convenes its 2024 session. Read more

Previous Story
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu Harbor

Scroll Up