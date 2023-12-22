Momoa ohana celebrates the return of Aquaman

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The aloha was flowing for Hawaii-born movie star Jason Momoa as the long-awaited “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” premiered at Regal Theatres Dole Cannery on Thursday night. Read more

The aloha was flowing for Hawaii-born movie star Jason Momoa as the long-awaited “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” premiered at Regal Theatres Dole Cannery on Thursday night.

“To finally watch it with the family, this is amazing. I’m extremely excited,” said Momoa, who was greeted by a crowd of about 300 family, friends and admirers before an evening screening of the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “Aquaman.” “The fact that we got to shoot some of the movie here, that was a wonderful thing. We wrapped it here, and so it’s just good to be home.”

The film, whose release has been delayed nearly a year, follows Arthur Curry, a half-human, half-sea creature. After attaining the title of Ocean Master in the first film, the sequel pits him against Black Manta, a human equipped with advanced underwater weaponry who bears a longtime grudge against him. The film co-stars Yahya Abdul-­Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Curry’s brother, Amber Heard as Curry’s wife and Maori actor Temuera Morrison and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as his parents.

The original “Aquaman” was a special-effects tour de force, with stunning vistas of underwater cities and fantastical sea creatures. Momoa said the sequel is “way bigger than the first one. It’s massive. I just think what technology is now and how it’s surpassed (the original) in the last five years. There’s a lot of amazing stuff in the movie.”

Momoa is known for his rugged appearance and action-oriented roles such as the brutal warlord Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” The role of Aquaman is no less demanding physically, and Momoa said he works out with a team of trainers to stay in shape.

“We always train with the stuntmen, and I have a wonderful team I’ve been with for over a decade,” he said. “Now that I’m getting older (44), I just have to train harder so I don’t hurt myself.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled to be the last film in what is known as the DC Extended Universe, a franchise of books, TV shows and films based on DC superhero comics figures. Even as the franchise ends, Momoa said he expects the Aquaman figure to continue in some way.

“They’re going to start something new,” he said, referring to James Gunn and Peter Safran, who head DC Studios. “I think there’s always a place for Aquaman, I think, forever. It’s a wonderful character. The fans love it.”

As he made his way through the theater lobby, Momoa got hugs from his father, Joseph Momoa, and dozens of other family members. His cousin Haunani Momoa, a math teacher from Nanakuli, said they try to spend as much time as they can with him. “We try to go to wherever he’s at and go visit him,” she said. “He’s a busy man. We try to take as much as we can with him. He’s everywhere, just making his presence known.”

The film also premiered for the general public Thursday. Moviegoer Steve Robinson and his girlfriend chose to forgo the first few minutes of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” to see Momoa’s arrival. A self-­professed “big DC fan,” Robinson had big hopes for the film.

“The first one was great,” he said. “I loved it. It was a fun movie.”

Momoa also has branched out into other aspects of filmmaking, directing and co-writing the film “Road to Paloma,” and co-executive-producing the Canadian television series “Frontier.” He is currently working on a Hawaii-based historical drama, “Chief of War,” for Apple TV+.

“I think it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever made,” he said, adding that he expected it to be released in about a year. “I can’t be more excited to bring that home.”