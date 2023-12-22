comscore Momoa ohana celebrates the return of Aquaman | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Momoa ohana celebrates the return of Aquaman

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Actor Jason Momoa, left, talked with his father, Joe, as he arrived Thursday at Regal Cinema Dole Cannery for the premiere of the film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Actor Jason Momoa, left, talked with his father, Joe, as he arrived Thursday at Regal Cinema Dole Cannery for the premiere of the film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

The aloha was flowing for Hawaii-born movie star Jason Momoa as the long-awaited “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” premiered at Regal Theatres Dole Cannery on Thursday night. Read more

