comscore UH Manoa study to examine health effects of Maui wildfires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

UH Manoa study to examine health effects of Maui wildfires

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • THE MAUI NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission were engulfed in flames Aug. 8 along Wainee Street.

    THE MAUI NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission were engulfed in flames Aug. 8 along Wainee Street.

A team of University of Hawaii at Manoa researchers is launching a study to examine the short- and long-term health effects of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui residents. Read more

Previous Story
16 tons of illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu Harbor

Scroll Up