UH Manoa study to examine health effects of Maui wildfires

A team of University of Hawaii at Manoa researchers is launching a study to examine the short- and long-term health effects of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui residents. Read more

The team, led by UH Manoa professors Ruben Juarez and Alika Maunakea, seeks to recruit 1,000 adult residents of Lahaina and Kula to be part of the “Maui Wildfire Exposure Cohort Study.”

The goal is to monitor the health and well-being of Maui fire survivors and to examine whether there is a link between exposures to environmental hazards and long-term health outcomes over the next five to 10 years, possibly longer.

Researchers also hope to gather data to examine health impacts on Maui’s unique, multi-ethnic population of Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, Filipinos and Hispanics, along with socioeconomic factors.

“This is one of the few studies in Hawaii where we’re looking to understand the immediate health impacts of exposures to the wildfires, but also the long-term development of any chronic conditions that may be responsible for it,” said Maunakea, professor of epi­genomics at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Maunakea said there is little research on how exposures to hazardous materials in the aftermath of fires might lead to the development of conditions such as heart disease, lung issues or even increase the risk for cancer development in the long run.

Researchers also will examine whether preexisting health and social inequities in Hawaii’s multi-ethnic population are exacerbated by the wildfires.

Native Hawaiians, for instance, experience some of the highest risks among all U.S. ethnic populations for breast, lung and other cancers. Additionally, cancer rates among Filipino Americans have dramatically increased over the past three decades.

These populations experienced higher rates of chronic disease risk factors — such as smoking, obesity and poverty — before the wildfires.

The team is partnering with community groups such as Roots Reborn, a Maui-based organization supporting the needs of fire-affected immigrants, to recruit participants in the study.

“With at least 32% of the Lahaina residents being foreign-born, we are hoping this study will allow us to capture some accurate views of Lahaina population impacts,” said Juarez, HMSA endowed professor at the UH Economic Research Organization.

This includes lesser-known data on the Hispanic or Latino population, an estimated 11.5% of Maui’s population.

Additionally, the team hopes insights from the data collected can help inform the recovery process, possible interventions and how to better prepare for future disasters.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have lived or worked in areas affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, and expect to be in Hawaii for at least five years.

The study will involve a questionnaire, medical checkup and collection of saliva, urine and blood samples, along with measurements of height, weight and blood pressure. The team aims to measure exposures to heavy metals, along with biomarkers of stress, such as inflammation.

The team will go to Maui to conduct the study, so travel to Oahu is not required.

Those who are interested can sign up with their name and email at mauiwes.info for upcoming recruitment events throughout January. Registration opens Jan. 5.

Participants who qualify and complete the health metrics receive $100.

Researchers plan to conduct tests and collect data annually over the next five to 10 years, possibly longer, to examine potential links between exposures to environmental hazards and long-term health outcomes.

“Our multidisciplinary team endeavors to undertake a holistic examination of the wildfires’ impacts using a cohort study design, employing a blend of robust survey instruments and biospecimen analyses to include multi-omic technologies,” said Maunakea.

The multi-omic technologies examine changes at the molecular level, he said, whether it be changes in gene expression or changes in the gut microbiome.

The study will look at short- and long-term health outcomes, including respiratory issues, mental health, sleep quality, stress levels, lifestyle changes and broader social implications.

“Insights from data collected are poised to steer the state of Hawaii, local organizations and policymakers in resource optimization and intervention blueprinting, that altogether addresses imminent community needs, informs recovery, and supports the foundation for future disaster preparedness,” said Juarez.

The project is being funded through a $250,000 grant from the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

The team is seeking additional donors and funding to expand the study to include children, as well as first responders, affected by the Maui wildfires.

