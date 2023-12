Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two-time defending Big West Conference champion Hawaii was picked to finish second in the preseason Big West men’s volleyball coaches poll released on Thursday.

UH received two out of six first-place votes to finish with 21 points, two behind Long Beach, which received three first-place votes.

UC Irvine, picked third with 19 votes, received the last first-place vote.

Senior outside hitter Spyros Chakas and middle blocker Guilherme Voss were two of seven players picked to the preseason coaches’ team.

In its five seasons of Big West volleyball, the Rainbow Warriors have never finished lower than second place in the regular season, with first-place finishes in 2021 and ’23. UH has won the past two conference tournaments.

This year’s Big West tournament will take place at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, April 18-20.

Hawaii has advance to the national championship game in each of the past four seasons, with two national titles.

UH will begin the 2024 season on Jan. 3 against Loyola Chicago.