Letter: Beware consequences of political actions, choices

In order to make our government officials accountable we need to remove their immunity and make them accountable for all the actions they cause. Then we’ll have our officials thinking about what they’re doing and the consequences of their actions.

Meanwhile, when it comes to homeless people, they have learned the true meaning of the squeaky wheel gets the grease, which is why they behave the way they do. The more destruction they cause, the more attention they get, which is unfortunate.

With regards to the public opinion preference that there be a pause on tourism, perhaps we should let people have their wish and see what chaos it causes with government finances. Since the top 50% of the taxpayers pay approximately 97% of the taxes and the bottom only pay around 3% of the taxes, I strongly suspect that it’s the bottom 50% of the taxpayers who prefer to pause tourism.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

