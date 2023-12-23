comscore Hawaii health care workers’ student loans to be paid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii health care workers’ student loans to be paid

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    H.E.L.P. recipient Drizza Tabisola-Nuesca, right, looked at her certificate with JABSOM interim Dean Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum on Friday at the state Capitol.

Just in time for Christmas, the state told 492 Hawaii health care workers this week that it will pay off their student loans — up to $100,000 — in return for a two-year commitment to stay in the islands. Read more

