comscore Mother of 3 fatally shot in Pearlridge parking garage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mother of 3 fatally shot in Pearlridge parking garage

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Family members of victim Theresa Cachuela consoled each other near the parking garage.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Family members of victim Theresa Cachuela consoled each other near the parking garage.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police vehicles lined up at the scene after Friday's shooting at Pearlridge Center in Aiea.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police vehicles lined up at the scene after Friday’s shooting at Pearlridge Center in Aiea.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Family members of victim Theresa Cachu­ela stood Friday near the parking structure at Pearlridge Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Family members of victim Theresa Cachu­ela stood Friday near the parking structure at Pearlridge Center.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes spoke to the media Friday at HPD headquarters regarding the shooting.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes spoke to the media Friday at HPD headquarters regarding the shooting.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A man cries at the scene after a shooting at Pearlridge Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A man cries at the scene after a shooting at Pearlridge Center.

Theresa Cachuela filed the initial temporary restraining order Dec. 8, and three days later, officers with the Specialized Services Division served Jason Cachuela with a TRO. Read more

