Jones lifts Oak Ridge to ‘Iolani Prep Classic crown

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Oak Ridge (Fla.) is a basketball powerhouse, and Jamier Jones made sure of it, electrifying fans at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic with 18 points and end-to-end playmaking in the Pioneers’ 83-68 win over Christ the King (N.Y.) in the ‘Iolani Prep Classic title game on Friday night. Read more

