Jones lifts Oak Ridge to ‘Iolani Prep Classic crown

A mystery team no more.

Oak Ridge (Fla.) is a basketball powerhouse, and Jamier Jones made sure of it, electrifying fans at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic with 18 points and end-to-end playmaking in the Pioneers’ 83-68 win over Christ the King (N.Y.) in the ‘Iolani Prep Classic title game on Friday night.

The ascendant program from Orlando did it with tenacious defense and balanced scoring. Jordan Tillery tallied 15 points and Cameron Simpson added 14, including four treys from extreme long range. Point guard Jalen Reece also scored 14 points and was named the Classic’s MVP.

“It’s about trusting everyone on our team. Trusting them when they came in. That’s what it took,” Jones said.

Dwayne Pierce, the Classic’s most outstanding player, led the Royals with 23 points. Qingfang Pang scored 14 and Jayden Ramirez had 12.

Oak Ridge began the Classic ranked No. 18 by MaxPreps, but Jones, a 6-foot-6 junior, was a tireless rebounder and precise passer — and happened to win the Classic’s Alaka‘i Slam Dunk Contest along the way.

Down 11-4 Friday night, Oak Ridge went on a 12-0 run to take the lead before the end of the first quarter. After a breakaway slam by Jones, the Pioneers had a 20-13 lead early in the second quarter.

An and-1 play by Jones in the paint moments later pushed the lead to 23-15. Simpson then sank 3-pointers from 23 and 27 feet out, the latter with a hand in his face, as Oak Ridge opened the lead to 29-19 with 5:12 left in the second quarter.

After Jones rebounded and fed Simpson for a fast-break bucket, it was a 12-point lead.

Tyler Johnson hustled for an offensive carom and fed Simpson, who drilled a 26-footer to continue one of the most outlandish ultra long-range shooting streaks — Dennis Scott would be proud — in recent Classic history.

Oak Ridge’s pressure defense near halfcourt was a major factor. Another CTK turnover led to a dish from Jones to Reece as the Pioneers’ lead grew to 38-24 with two minutes left in the first half.

The Pioneers had a 44-25 lead going into the half.

They opened the second half with two turnovers, but Jones rocked a fast-break monster dunk to energize his team. The Royals chipped the lead down to 16, but Oak Ridge was up by 17 when Oke Okrokoto knocked down Reece on a 3-point try at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

Reece made all three of his free throws for a 58-38 lead.

The Royals turned up their defense, forcing a flurry of Oak Ridge turnovers. After Pierce splashed a wing 3 over Jones, Christ the King was within 58-47 with 6:03 remaining.

Attacking off the dribble on iso plays, Pierce added two more free throws to bring the lead down to nine points. Oak Ridge answered with an 9-2 run off iso and set offensive plays while Jones rested.

Tillery’s and-1 play opened the lead to 67-51 with less than five minutes left. Christ the King’s fullcourt pressure was countered by Oak Ridge’s three-quarter press. Jones’ soaring alley-oop dunk off a steal by Tillery opened the lead to 73-54 with just over three minutes to play.

His final show-stopper, an alley-oop slam on a no-look pass, was the final roar of the night for an appreciative crowd.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 71, DeMatha (Md.) 67

Kade Bonham scored 20 points, Jack Turner tallied 16 and Elzie Harrington had 14 as the Braves edged the Stags in a third-place thriller.

Ace Meeks led DeMatha with 19 points. Kade Sebastian chipped in 14 and Charles Thomas III added 11. Malcolm Thomas was held to eight points in a crowded paint area.

The Stags couldn’t get momentum going until Meeks connected on back-to-back NBA-range 3-pointers to cut the lead to 60-54 with less than four minutes remaining.

Bosco extended the lead back to nine points on free throws, but Meeks drained another 3 with 2:15 to go, keeping DeMatha close at 63-57.

Bonam shot 4-for-4 from the foul line and Turner’s two charity shots stretched the lead to 67-57 with 1:51 to play.

After Bonam missed a reverse layup. Meeks clutched up with corner 3 and was fouled by Brandon McCoy. Meeks’ free throw cut the lead to 67-63 with 59 seconds remaining.

Bosco’s sloppy passing in the fourth quarter opened the door for the Stags, who got the ball back with 47.4 seconds on the clock.

Jacob Wallace’s elbow jumper cut it to 67-65 with 39 seconds to go. Bonam made one of two free throws for a three-point lead with 24.2 ticks left.

Meeks missed a tough, contested 3 from straight away off the dribble. Turner then iced the win with one free throw for a 69-65 lead with 11.5 seconds remaining.

Bosco came to the islands ranked No. 9 by MaxPreps and No. 22 by ESPN. DeMatha is 20th in the MaxPreps rankings.

Fifth place

Vashon (Mo.) 77, Pace Academy (Ga.) 48

>> Vas: Trey Williams Jr. 31, Jordyn Richard 19, Nicholas Randall 12. Pace: Kyle Greene 16, Eric Chatfield 14.

Seventh place

The Master’s Academy (Fla.) 68, No. 5 ‘Iolani 56

>> TMA: Dylan Labuhn 21 (7 treys), Scott Verboncoeur 13, Josh Pitts 11. Iol: Luke Tobin 18, Jackson Dempster 10.

Ninth place

No. 2 Saint Louis 77, Moanalua 35

>> STL: Pupu Sepulona 21, Keanu Meacham 13. Moa: Gavin Pommerenk 10.

11th place

No. 6 Mililani 43, Kamehameha-Maui 37

>> Mil: Roman Gabriel 24. KSM: Dylan Schnitzer 13, Cody Gardanier 11.

13th place

No. 10 Kamehameha 66, Kauai 39

>> KS: Christian Togiai 13. Kauai: Josh Rego 15.

15th place

Mid-Pacific 61, Kaimuki 52

>> MPI: Logan Mason 25, Jacob Bow 12 (4 treys). Kai: Jeremiah White 20, Daysen Lupica 12.

—

All-tournament team

Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis; Jeremiah White, Kaimuki; Christian Togiai, Kamehameha; Roman Gabriel, Mililani; Dylan Labuhn, The Master’s Academy (Fla.); Nela Taliauli, ‘Iolani; Eric Chatfield, Kyle Greene, Pace Academy (Ga.); Christian Williams, Trey Williams Jr, Vashon (Mo.); Malcolm Thomas, Ace Meeks, DeMatha (Md.); Kade Bonam, Brandon McCoy, Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco (Calif.); Qingfang Pang, Markell Alston, Christ the King; Jamier Jones, Cameron Simpson, Tyler Johnson, Oak Ridge.

MVP: Jalen Reece, Oak Ridge (Fla.)