Scoreboard – Dec. 23, 2023

CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 11:30 a.m. at Damien. ILH girls, Varsity II: Hanalani at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 1 p.m.; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 1 p.m. OIA East boys: Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Kalaheo at Kalani; Moanalua at Farrington; Castle at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West boys: Leilehua at Kapolei; Radford at Campbell; Waipahu at Nanakuli; Waialua at Aiea; Pearl City at Waianae. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. CANOE PADDLING OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon. FOOTBALL Easypost Hawaii Bowl, Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State, 5:30 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Field. SOCCER OIA East: Kalani at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Kailua (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Castle at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Kahuku (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). SWIMMING OIA: Kalani Invitational, noon at Kalani. WRESTLING High school, Officials Tournament, 9 a.m. at Leilehua. SUNDAY BASKETBALL College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Fifth or seventh place, Temple/Old Dominion winner or loser vs. UMass/Portland winner or loser, 8:30 a.m. Fifth or seventh place: Temple/Old Dominion winner or loser vs. UMass/Portland winner or loser, 10:30 a.m. Third place, TCU vs. Hawaii, 1:30 p.m. Championship, Nevada vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SOCCER OIA Boys Varsity Kalani 2, Kalaheo 1 ILH Girls Varsity 'Iolani 2, Pac-Five 0 Punahou 9, Punahou II 1