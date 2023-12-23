Scoreboard – Dec. 23, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 11:30 a.m. at Damien.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Hanalani at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 1 p.m.; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 1 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Kalaheo at Kalani; Moanalua at Farrington; Castle at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Kapolei; Radford at Campbell; Waipahu at Nanakuli; Waialua at Aiea; Pearl City at Waianae. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

FOOTBALL

Easypost Hawaii Bowl, Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State, 5:30 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Field.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Kailua (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Castle at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Kahuku (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

SWIMMING

OIA: Kalani Invitational, noon at Kalani.

WRESTLING

High school, Officials Tournament, 9 a.m. at Leilehua.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Fifth or seventh place, Temple/Old Dominion winner or loser vs. UMass/Portland winner or loser, 8:30 a.m. Fifth or seventh place: Temple/Old Dominion winner or loser vs. UMass/Portland winner or loser, 10:30 a.m. Third place, TCU vs. Hawaii, 1:30 p.m. Championship, Nevada vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOCCER

OIA

Boys Varsity

Kalani 2, Kalaheo 1

ILH

Girls Varsity

‘Iolani 2, Pac-Five 0

Punahou 9, Punahou II 1