Column: A looming monster wave of homeless older adults

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Imagine reaching your golden years, traditionally a period for rest and reflection, only to face the grim reality of homelessness. Read more

Imagine reaching your golden years, traditionally a period for rest and reflection, only to face the grim reality of homelessness. This is the harsh truth for an increasing number of kupuna in Hawaii, echoing a national report shared by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, which highlights a significant rise in homelessness among older adults.

This issue is more than a collection of statistics; it’s a growing tragedy deeply impacting real people in our island communities.

The rising wave

Homelessness among older adults is escalating like a formidable North Shore winter swell. By 2030, their numbers are expected to triple, transforming what was once a manageable issue into a major crisis. These individuals, having braved life’s many challenges and contributed decades of productive work, now confront homelessness in their later years.

For those experiencing chronic homelessness, the struggle extends beyond the loss of a home. It includes battles against complex health issues, compounded by lifelong vulnerabilities and the harsh reality of lacking a safe, affordable home. Their stories, shaped by societal neglect, call for a critical systemic change. Others, facing homelessness for the first time after a life of stability, are shocked and ashamed. Both groups urgently need our support.

Navigating the system

Seeking assistance is often a daunting task for many older adults. They face numerous obstacles, such as gaps in understanding Medicare benefits and other health services, along with physical and systemic barriers that leave many unsupported and disabled. The Institute for Human Services (IHS) plays a crucial role here, providing education, resources and support. Recognizing this distressing trend early, IHS staffers are trained to identify signs of dementia, depression and decline associated with traumatic brain injury, prevalent among the aging population.

However, a critical shortage of housing and health-care services tailored to their unique needs compound their difficulties. The limited available options frequently fall short of providing the dignity and care these individuals deserve.

Despite these challenges, there are signs of progress. Recent studies have started to validate observations at IHS, highlighting the need to prioritize the challenges faced by older adults experiencing homelessness.

The path forward requires cohesive and coordinated efforts to bridge service gaps and establish a comprehensive support system for these vulnerable community members.

Strategic approaches

Policymakers and service providers have identified key strategies to better assist older adults at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Policymakers are urged to implement preventative resources, aid for living expenses, expand affordable housing options, enhance HCBS (home and community-based services) coverage, improve data collection, and strengthen cross-system coordination.

For service providers, proactive identification of at-risk older adults, improved service documentation, assistance with medical equipment, targeted staff training and enhanced access to income assistance programs are critical steps.

Compassionate action

Our response to the plight of homeless older adults will reflect our community’s values. As we forge ahead, we cannot neglect those who have contributed to building our society.

Hawaii, with one of the nation’s highest rates of seniors, is uniquely positioned to lead in creating innovative solutions for emerging needs. Proposals include developing public-assisted living villages tailored to the aging population’s needs, establishing service kiosks in partnership with faith communities and malls, and fostering intergenerational activities. These strategies aim to integrate kupuna with the broader community while adequately addressing their specific needs.

By adopting a collective, compassionate approach that acknowledges the unique challenges faced by homeless older adults and honors their life legacies, we uplift the quality of life for all community members. This approach ensures our solutions do more than just bring seniors together; they enrich their lives, fostering a vibrant, interconnected community that values every individual, regardless of age.

Connie Mitchell, M.S. APRN, is executive director of IHS, The Institute for Human Services.