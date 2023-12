Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation just doesn’t learn.

It builds 600 new benches and tables, and you know what? Build them and they will come.

Believe it or not the homeless are saying: Thank you, city, we can use these benches and tables. Would like to see how long they will last.

Patrick Carvalho

Moiliili

