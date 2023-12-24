comscore Hawaii kids help other keiki as Secret Santa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii kids help other keiki as Secret Santa

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Emmalia Tuagalu, Nikki Antolin, Kadence Fergerstrom and Rylee Kamahele packed donated toys for shipping.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Raiden Barrientos sorted through wrapped toys Wednesday at Waipio Public Storage for The Secret Santa Project Hawaii.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Rylee Kamahele, left, Pali Mallory and Kadence Fergerstrom helped distribute toys to homeless families Friday as part of The Secret Santa Project Hawaii event at the Waianae Boat Harbor.

Since 2016, the Secret Santa Project Hawaii has helped thousands of keiki facing hardship, many of whom were too late to apply or were ineligible to receive gifts from other charities. Their motto is “kids helping kids.” Read more

