Chanticleers rely on best available QB to upset Spartans at Hawaii Bowl

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Coastal Carolina players and coaches celebrated with the Hawaii Bowl trophy after beating San Jose State.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Coastal Carolina players and coaches celebrated with the Hawaii Bowl trophy after beating San Jose State.

Vasko, who was named the game’s most outstanding player, coolly directed the Chanticleers’ spread-option offense. He was 20-for-33 for 199 yards, and led the Chants with 52 rushing yards on 16 non-sack keepers and scrambles. Read more

