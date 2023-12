QB Schager withdraws from transfer portal, will return to play for Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Quarterback Brayden Schager has withdrawn from the NCAA’s transfer portal and will rejoin the University of Hawaii football team for his senior season in 2024, coach Timmy Chang confirmed. Read more

Quarterback Brayden Schager has withdrawn from the NCAA’s transfer portal and will rejoin the University of Hawaii football team for his senior season in 2024, coach Timmy Chang confirmed.

Schager was 10th nationally in passing yards at the end of the 2023 regular season. But on Dec. 6, the day the portal officially opened, Schager filed an intent to explore other programs.

“At the time, I had a lot of people in my ear telling me that was the best thing to do, and part of me did, too,” Schager told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a phone interview.

But after visiting BYU, Schager decided he wanted to remain with the Rainbow Warriors. He canceled scheduled recruiting visits to two other schools. Schager also had opportunities with other programs.

“Talking to a bunch of the guys on the team, and missing that, and missing the island and everything, I just knew I couldn’t leave,” Schager said.

Schager, who grew up near Dallas in Highland Park, Texas, added: “At the end of the day, Hawaii is home to me now. I’ve really embraced that. I embraced the people and the culture. I’ve got my whole life out there now. And I just didn’t want to leave that and all the people and leave this opportunity we have together to really just build upon what we did at the end of last year.”

The 5-8 Warriors won three of their final four games. Schager, known for deep passes billed as “Schager bombs,” also showed his elusive running. In the last four games, he averaged 6.5 yards per non-sack scramble and keeper. At 6 feet 3 and 225 pounds, Schager is capable of back-squatting 450 pounds. His goal is to reach the 500-pound mark during offseason training.

Several teammates, most notably slotback Pofele Ashlock, were influential in Schager’s return. Ashlock grew up in Euless, Texas, which also is near Dallas.

“I talked to Pofele a lot when I was going through the whole process,” Schager said. “He’s back here in Dallas with me, so we’ve been throwing a bunch, and that’s been really good. We’re close.”

Chang signed off on Schager’s return after polling several players.

“I’m really appreciative of the guys welcoming me back,” Schager said. “It’s something where I’m going to continue to earn that trust and that respect. And go back and do everything I can to work … and continue to move forward and get to our major goal of winning the Mountain West, and do everything I can to win games.”

Schager returns to Honolulu on Jan. 6, two days ahead of the start of UH’s spring semester. After that, the Warriors will begin offseason workouts, with the start of spring training aimed for late January or early February.

The Warriors will have nine returning starters on offense. Center Eliki Tanuvasa completed his UH eligibility at the end of the 2023 season. Left tackle Josh Atkins entered the transfer portal.

Christian Perry, a 6-7, 290-pound offensive tackle from Riverside Community College, signed a letter of intent with UH on Thursday.