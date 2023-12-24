Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Dec. 24, 2023 Today Updated 12:02 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Diamond Head, seventh: Temple vs. Portland 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Diamond Head, fifth: Old Dominion vs. UMass 10:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Diamond Head, third: Hawaii vs. TCU 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Diamond Head, final: Nevada vs. Georgia Tech 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 FOOTBALL: NFL Lions at Vikings 8 a.m. KHON 3 3 Browns at Texans 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Cowboys at Dolphins 11:25 a.m. KHON 3 3 Patriots at Broncos 3:15 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88 SOCCER English: Wolves vs. Chelsea 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123 English: Wolves vs. Chelsea (Spanish) 3 a.m. KFVE NA/22 13 Turkish: Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA TENNIS World Tennis League from Abu Dhabi 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Bucks at Knicks 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Bucks at Knicks (Bird and Taurasi) 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Warriors at Nuggets 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4 Warriors at Nuggets 9:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Celtics at Lakers noon KITV 4 4 Celtics at Lakers noon ESPN NA/222 70 76ers at Heat 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 76ers at Heat 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Mavericks at Suns 5:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 FOOTBALL: NFL Raiders at Chiefs 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Giants at Eagles 11:30 a.m. KHON 3 3 Ravens at 49ers 3:15 p.m. KITV 4 4 SOCCER Turkish: Hatayspor vs. Besiktas 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA RADIO TODAY TIME STATION NFL: Lions at Vikings 8 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Browns at Texans 8 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Jaguars at Buccaneers 11:05 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Cowboys at Dolphins 11:25 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM NFL: Cowboys at Dolphins 11:25 a.m. 990-AM Diamond Head, third place: TCU at Hawaii 1:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Patriots at Broncos 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM MONDAY TIME STATION NBA: Bucks at Knicks 7 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Raiders at Chiefs 8 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Raiders at Chiefs 8 a.m. 830-AM NFL: Giants at Eagles 11:30 a.m. 1500-AM NBA: Celtics at Lakers noon 990-AM NFL: Ravens at 49ers 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story State champs fall at Hawaii Wrestling Officials Tournament