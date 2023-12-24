comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 24, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 24, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While visiting Istanbul, Turkey, in March, Del Oania, left, found one of the many LC Waikiki clothing stores in the country. Photo by Aiea resident Merlinda Oania.

  • Honolulu resident John Minami spotted a sign for Hawaiian hot chocolate while in the Abdali Mall in Amman, Jordan, in March. Photo by Winnie Minami.

  • Michael Chu of Kailua is pictured above with Lea Young, Sanford Chu, Laureen Chu, Kaulana Young, Lynn Young, Ehren Mau, Jill Watanabe, Tiffany Williamson, Madison Chu, Emily Chu, Ryker Williamson and Hailey Williamson. The group discovered the Agnes Portuguese Bake Shop in Osaka, Japan, in March.

