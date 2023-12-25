comscore Letter: Help community-based aid groups with funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Help community-based aid groups with funding

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Monique Ibarra’s letter mentioned a CBO (community-based organization) working in homeless services that recently closed its doors (“Government does not meet costs of programs,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 7). Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Gov. Green’s retooled budget keeps eye on housing, statewide

Scroll Up