comscore Letter: Office of president is subject to disqualifiers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Office of president is subject to disqualifiers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Unlike presidents in other countries, ours is both head of government and head of state. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Gov. Green’s retooled budget keeps eye on housing, statewide

Scroll Up