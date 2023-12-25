Letter: Office of president is subject to disqualifiers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Unlike presidents in other countries, ours is both head of government and head of state. Ours is also commander in chief of the military.

As such, the president holds at least three major offices in our government.

Therefore, the “Office of the Presidency” clearly falls under Section 3 of Amendment 14, regarding disqualifications from holding public office.

Thomas Luna

McCully

