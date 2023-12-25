Off the news: Native Hawaiian group helps out Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than four months after the disastrous August fires in West Maui, more than 2,400 families — nearly 6,300 people — are still living in transient hotel rooms, in need of an affordable, longterm rental. Read more

More than four months after the disastrous August fires in West Maui, more than 2,400 families — nearly 6,300 people — are still living in transient hotel rooms, in need of an affordable, longterm rental.

To help, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) has launched housing website HelpingMaui.org to link displaced Mauians and available properties. The nonprofit is also stepping in to lease properties directly, guaranteeing payments for landlords who offer housing from Maui recovery funds, then sublet to survivors.

Survivors can go to the website, call 808-596-8155 or visit CNHA’s Kako‘o Maui Resource Hub in-person at Maui Mall.