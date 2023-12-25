comscore Off the news: Tax penalty fees waived by the IRS | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Tax penalty fees waived by the IRS

  • Today

It’s a holiday gift: The IRS has announced that it will waive penalty fees for people, businesses and tax-exempt organizations who failed to pay their taxes on time for 2020 or 2021 tax years — during the COVID-19 pandemic — provided that the original tax bill was for less than $100,000. Read more

