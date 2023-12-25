Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Tax penalty fees waived by the IRS Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s a holiday gift: The IRS has announced that it will waive penalty fees for people, businesses and tax-exempt organizations who failed to pay their taxes on time for 2020 or 2021 tax years — during the COVID-19 pandemic — provided that the original tax bill was for less than $100,000. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s a holiday gift: The IRS has announced that it will waive penalty fees for people, businesses and tax-exempt organizations who failed to pay their taxes on time for 2020 or 2021 tax years — during the COVID-19 pandemic — provided that the original tax bill was for less than $100,000. The waiver benefits nearly 5 million people, certain businesses and tax-exempt organizations, and gives up about $1 billion in fines. Those who paid penalties will be refunded. Why? Because automated reminders about overdue tax bills were suspended during the pandemic, too. “People need to know the IRS is on their side,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. Previous Story On Politics: Gov. Green’s retooled budget keeps eye on housing, statewide