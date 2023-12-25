comscore First UH naval ROTC grad will serve on Pearl Harbor-based ship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

First UH naval ROTC grad will serve on Pearl Harbor-based ship

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY Midshipman 1st Class Mahinalani Vongsy received her ensign shoulder boards from her parents Dec. 15 during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

    COURTESY U.S. NAVY

    Midshipman 1st Class Mahinalani Vongsy received her ensign shoulder boards from her parents Dec. 15 during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

The first officer to commission from University of Hawaii’s new Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program will serve aboard a Pearl Harbor-based warship for her first assignment. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics: Dec. 15-20, 2023

Scroll Up