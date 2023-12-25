comscore Kahului jewelers restore burned jewelry for Maui fire survivors at no cost | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahului jewelers restore burned jewelry for Maui fire survivors at no cost

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Irving Fujii, left, shakes hands with Omi Chamdi at No Ka ‘Oi Jewelers. The store has been restoring family heirloom jewelry found at the Maui burn zones for free.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Husband-and-wife business owners Ayelet and Omi Chamdi.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Fujii holds up his 92-year-old mother’s restored gold bracelet, which was damaged in the Aug. 8 fires.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Rolando and Janay Domion do some gift shopping at No Ka ‘Oi Jewelers.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Four months after the fires in Lahaina and Kula, so much devastation remains, but out of the ashes small glimmers of hope are emerging thanks to one small Kahului business, No Ka ‘Oi Jewelers, and the large hearts of its owners. Read more

