Kahului jewelers restore burned jewelry for Maui fire survivors at no cost
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Irving Fujii, left, shakes hands with Omi Chamdi at No Ka ‘Oi Jewelers. The store has been restoring family heirloom jewelry found at the Maui burn zones for free.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Husband-and-wife business owners Ayelet and Omi Chamdi.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Fujii holds up his 92-year-old mother’s restored gold bracelet, which was damaged in the Aug. 8 fires.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rolando and Janay Domion do some gift shopping at No Ka ‘Oi Jewelers.
