NFL Islanders

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Took the field despite being limited in every practice this week with an ankle injury, collecting four solo tackles in the win over Denver. Tavai hit Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to force an interception on the first drive of the game but the call was reversed. He also forced a fumble in the second quarter, his second of the season and fifth of his career.

Among former UH players, Tavai is alone in fourth behind Pisa Tinoisamoa (10), Travis LaBoy (8) and Jeff Ulbrich (6).

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Caught his only target for nine yards in Thursday’s loss to the Rams. He has had catches in successive games for the first time since October of 2022. Kirkwood played only nine snaps on offense but is listed as No. 2 on the depth chart at two different positions behind rookie AT Perry and Chris Olave.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Was called on to boot the ball four times in the loss to the Falcons, averaging 48.3 yards and sticking two of his punts inside the 20-yard line. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s 33-yard field goal and one extra point. He is enjoying the highest average of his career with 47.8 yards per punt and he hasn’t had a touchback since 2021.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Made his 10th straight start in the loss to the Bills, compiling three tackles (two solo) and getting an interception and forced fumble in the same game for the first time in his career. Gilman’s pick came off Josh Allen in Buffalo’s first drive after halftime and his forced fumble came on James Cook with 7 minutes, 19 seconds left and Buffalo up by two points..

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Baltimore will visit San Francisco for Monday Night football hoping to make his NFL debut.

He remains No. 2 on the depth chart at left guard behind John Simpson, who has not missed a snap this year and collected eight penalties in 14 games.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Started next to Frankie Luvu and assisted on three tackles in the loss to the Panthers. I t is the first time since early last season he has started two straight games and has at least one tackle in 14 straight contests. He is third in games played for a linebacker born in Hawaii with 113, trailing only Matt Blair (160) and Kurt Gouveia (183) .

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackles and made three stops, two of them solo, in the loss to the Falcons. He also hit the quarterback once, batted down a pass and was flagged for a neutral zone infraction. The flag gave Atlanta a third-and-1 but Buckner stuffed running back Tyler Allgeier for no gain to force a punt.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Wasn’t called on to kick a field goal in the loss to the Browns but made both of his extra point attempts. He also kicked off four times, one of them a touchback and the other two failed onside kicks. He tackled Pierre Strong on the opening kickoff for the fifth tackle of his career. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his effort against the Titans.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Stepped off the bench with JaMarr Chase injured and shared the team lead with eight targets in the loss to the Steelers on Saturday. He caught a career-high four of the passes for 36 yards and was on the field for 76% of the offensive snaps.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Didn’t get a snap on offense and only six on special teams in the win over the Bengals.

The entire starting offensive line didn’t miss a snap.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and played 17 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams in the win over the Bengals on Saturday. He was in on three tackles, two of them solo, to give him at least one stop in six straight games.

He has struggled to get playing time but has impressed at least one Pittsburgh legend.

“He does have Steeler heart,” Ben Roethlisberger told a podcast. “He came to play football.”

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: The Eagles will host the Giants on Monday Night Football and Mariota will be ready as the backup quarterback but Jalen Hurts appears to be fully healthy after battling the flu last week.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw his 26th touchdown pass of the season in the win over the Cowboys, a career high for him and only Dan Marino and Ryan Tannehill have thrown for more in franchise history. Tagovailoa completed 24 passes for 293 yards without an interception. He hasn’t thrown an interception in a month.