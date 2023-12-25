comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Took the field despite being limited in every practice this week with an ankle injury, collecting four solo tackles in the win over Denver. Read more

