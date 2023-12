Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why does the state Department of Transportation always wait until “emergencies” happen, disrupting the lives and income of hundreds of thousands of motorists and commercial drivers?

The Pali Highway landslides blocking the Honolulu-bound lanes is the latest example.

Why wait to prevent such occurrences when this was completely predictable by any competent engineer and landscape contractor? This same hillside has slid onto the highway at least twice in the last 10 years.

The Wilson Tunnels’ closures to repair/replace steel rods holding the concrete ceiling in place is the same situation.

Corrosion of the rods was noticed in 2014 and emergency repairs were done, and the same thing occurred about five years ago.

And then within the last two months, the same condition was “discovered” again, requiring “emergency” repairs, road closures and more delays and rerouting of drivers and vehicles.

When will DOT start having competent professionals who can see the inevitable and take preventative actions and spare the public the result of incompetence?

Clyde Morita

Kaneohe

