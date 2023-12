Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today’s not too soon to contemplate Christmas tree disposal, which doesn’t have to be a sad duty. It can be turned into mulch, so it’s just the circle of life. Read more

On Oahu, the green-waste collection schedule dictates which date would be best for a particular household.

Make sure all decorations are off, including any flocking. Cut it up to fit completely in the green curbside bin. Or it can be taken whole to most city convenience centers, Kapaa Transfer Station or Hawaiian Earth Recycling Wahiawa.