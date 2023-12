Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Christmas is over, but Gov. Josh Green has had some gifts of his own to dole out.

The musical chairs at the Legislature started with state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran stepping down to avoid concerns of conflicts with his law practice representing victims of the Maui fires. Green named state Rep. Troy Hashimoto to serve out the term until the election, and to fill Hashimoto’s House vacancy, recently named Tyson Miyake, choosing from nominees by the Democratic Party.

And now state Rep. John Mizuno will leave the House to serve as Green’s homelessness czar. Another list of names, please, Dems.