Island Vintage Coffee just soft opened in Kapolei Commons (located across of Crumbl, in the former Ruby Tuesday space). Read more

The shop’s soft opening hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The menu is limited (for now) to drinks and açaí bowls.

You’ll still find signature drinks like Island Latte with coconut, Hawaiian Honey Latte and Lava Mocha. Choose from the assortment of açaí bowls like the original, Lilikoi Moana, Cacao Moana and Waialua Moana. The latter comes with açaí, Waialua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao mix, housemade peanut butter, local bananas, seasonal berries, granola and Big Island white honey.

Stay tuned for the business’s grand opening in January. For more information, visit islandvintagecoffee.com.

Ice, ice, baby

Kawaii Ice Wave just opened at Pearlridge Center (pink kiosk by the Mauka food court). The dessert shop is known for its bingsu-inspired shave ice desserts, called ice waves.

Strawberry cheesecake is the most popular, but other flavors include mango, Oreo, Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Customers can upgrade to a large size ice wave for $1 more.

The biz also offers ice floats, halo halo, sundaes and dairy-free soft serve. Kawaii Ice Wave’s Pearlridge location is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Follow @kawaii_icewave on Instagram to learn more.

Hidden treasure

Enter a culinary adventure at Hawaii’s latest sushi omakase, TORO Honolulu, which held its soft opening Dec. 13 and will celebrate its grand opening Jan. 12. Guests are in for an exquisite treat with TORO’s artfully crafted omakase experience (reservations only).

TORO — which the biz defines as “melt in your mouth” — boasts options including Hawaiian fish and a uniquely curated selection from Tokyo’s distinguished Toyosu Market. The intimate venue with only 10 seats is nestled within Nimitz Business Center (4 N. Nimitz Hwy. Ste. C-130). Guests will be treated to a traditional Edomae Japanese omakase-style chef’s tasting prepared by former Nobu Honolulu chef Akio Kino.

Stay tuned — lunch and happy hour options, along with wine, sake, whiskey and beer selections will be added in the near future.

Visit torohonolulu.com or follow @toro.honolulu on Instagram.

Cheers to the new year

Ring in the new year with Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort’s New Year’s Eve with Kimié Miner and Mana Music Strings. The event features a starlit evening filled with island music elevated by a delicious four-course dinner that takes place 7-10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the resort’s great lawn.

Guests will delight in the beautiful melodies of Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning Miner and talented musicians of Mana Music Hawaii, including cellist Joshua Nakazawa and violinists Eric Silberger, Dr. Mann-Wen Lo and Nelly Kovalev.

Meanwhile, Hilton’s culinary team provides attendees enchantment of its own with dishes such as Hawaiian bigeye ahi tartare and caviar, a Hirabara baby green salad, beef tenderloin and lobster tail entree, and a Waialua Estates chocolate and raspberry mousse.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/holidays.