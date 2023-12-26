‘Nacho’ average poke

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Poke on Da Run food truck might be famous for its poke nachos and poke bowls Read more

Poke on Da Run food truck might be famous for its poke nachos and poke bowls, but did you know the biz also offers a rotating selection of hot entrees?

Hot entree choices range from braised beef and smoked meat with onions to chopped steak and sweet-and-sour spare ribs, according to business owner “Uncle” Wendell Tavares.

“The spare ribs are so good because they’re made with love by my wife,” Tavares says, referring to his spouse, Margo, who helps run the truck. “The hot food choices vary, depending on what I can get a hold of.”

If you want the best of both worlds, go for the Mauka to Makai bowl ($20), which features a half-pound of poke, a choice of hot entree and two scoops of rice. Choose from spicy ahi (made with mayo and special seasonings) or kamakazi (shoyu, oyster sauce and a special sauce) — or get both.

“(When it comes to poke) you have to keep it simple,” Tavares says. “If you put too much out there, people take a while to order.”

Poke bowls (regular $25, mini $15) and poke nachos ($25 regular, $15 mini) are signature dishes. If you want something over-the-top, go for the regular-sized poke nachos, which feature crispy, fried wonton chips topped with 1 pound of poke.

“It’s a good portion for the price,” Tavares says.

Pro tip: Get half-and-half (half kamakazi, half spicy ahi) to change up the flavors for the nachos.

During your visit, keep an eye out for specials like sashimi ($25) and lomi ahi ($20), which are available while supplies last.

You can find the Poke on Da Run food truck at Geiger Community Park in the late afternoon several times a week. Follow the biz on Instagram (@poke_on_da_run) for updates.

Poke on Da Run food truck

Geiger Community Park

91-1129 Kahiuka St., Ewa Beach

Instagram: @poke_on_da_run

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash only