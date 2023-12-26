comscore Aftereffect from Lahaina wildfire will create opportunities for some businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Aftereffect from Lahaina wildfire will create opportunities for some businesses

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Carlos Montano owns The Sun Spot at the Azeka Shopping Center Makai in Kihei. His lease is up in March, and he hopes to receive a bridge grant from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism before lease negotiations begin.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Carlos Montano owns The Sun Spot at the Azeka Shopping Center Makai in Kihei. His lease is up in March, and he hopes to receive a bridge grant from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism before lease negotiations begin.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Glenn Harrington, owner of Studio 151 Tattoo and Skate at the Azeka Shopping Center Makai in Kihei, filed for bankruptcy Dec. 12, and his lease ends Sunday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Glenn Harrington, owner of Studio 151 Tattoo and Skate at the Azeka Shopping Center Makai in Kihei, filed for bankruptcy Dec. 12, and his lease ends Sunday.

When asked how business has been since the Lahaina fire, Carlos Montano, owner of The Sun Spot in Kihei, pointed to his cash register log, which showed $0.00. Read more

Previous Story
Military fuel supplies could be targets in a Pacific conflict

Scroll Up