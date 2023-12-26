Aftereffect from Lahaina wildfire will create opportunities for some businesses
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:40 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Carlos Montano owns The Sun Spot at the Azeka Shopping Center Makai in Kihei. His lease is up in March, and he hopes to receive a bridge grant from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism before lease negotiations begin.
Glenn Harrington, owner of Studio 151 Tattoo and Skate at the Azeka Shopping Center Makai in Kihei, filed for bankruptcy Dec. 12, and his lease ends Sunday.